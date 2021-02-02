Fiery Crash: SpaceX’s SN9 Flight Test Ends Like SN8’s

After a successful and visually impressive launch, SpaceX’s deep-space Starship SN9 prototype crashed on landing at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. The final seconds of the flight appeared similar to the SN8’s, which impacted the pad when a header tank issue caused a power interruption leading to the vehicle losing control near the ground. As the ever-colorful SpaceX boss Elon Musk described it, SN8 suffered an RUD, for “rapid unscheduled disassembly.”

Tuesday’s 7-minute flight of SN9 appeared routine though the launch, “hover” at the 10-KM apogee, followed by the “belly flop” maneuver that allows the vehicle to descend unpowered, attitude controlled aerodynamically. The final phase of the reusable rocket’s flight involved the so-called “flip and burn” maneuver, where the rocket reorients nose up and Raptor rocket motors slow its descent back to the pad. While the final evaluation has not been released, commentators on NASA’s live feed of the event believed that one of the Raptors did not ignite, leading to loss of control.

SpaceX already has SN10 moved to the launch pad but will be held until the cause for SN9’s failure is determined. There was drama around the SN9 flight as Musk battled with the FAA over flight permits, and it was disclosed that the ill-fated SN8 launch was conducted without FAA approval.

The three-motor Starship is actually the second stage of the Mars mission, which will be loaded atop the 236-foot Super Heavy lifter. Altogether, the Starship stack will be heavier and taller than the vaunted Saturn V/Apollo stack.

