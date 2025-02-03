Sporty’s Acquires PilotWorkshops

Sporty's has acquired PilotWorkshops in a deal that both companies say will create more comprehensive training opportunities for pilots. "Combining forces with PilotWorkshops and their talented team of educators creates natural synergies and sets the stage for incredible new learning opportunities," Sporty's said in an anouncement. Sporty's has offered flight training and supporting materials for more than 60 years while PilotWorkshops was founded in 2005 with an emphasis on proficiency and continuous pilot education. The combination creates one of the largest pilot education entities in the U.S. "Our partnership with PilotWorkshops strengthens our commitment to aviation education," said Sporty's CEO John Zimmerman. "This is about building something bigger than the sum of its parts to benefit the entire aviation community.”