Sporty’s Unveils PJ2+ Handheld COM Radio

Sporty’s has introduced an upgraded version of its PJ2 handheld COM radio. The PJ2+ adds features such as a 3.5mm jack, 6 watts peak transmit power, automatic noise limiter and high contrast backlit screen. As with its predecessor, the PJ2+ can connect to standard twin-plug aviation headsets without a specialized adapter and offers a quick access emergency 121.5 button, NOAA weather button and 20 scannable memory channels.

“An emergency is no time to be searching for a headset adapter or a user manual to figure out how to turn your radio on,” said Sporty’s director of aviation products and marketing Doug Ranly. “Our focus has always been on making simple and reliable radios, and we think we’ve raised the bar with the upgraded PJ2+.”

List price for the PJ2+ is $249. Included with the radio are an alkaline battery pack, antenna, 100-240v wall plug, USB-A to USB-C power cable, belt clip and pilot’s guide. An adapter for LEMO/6-pin plug headsets is offered separately for $39.95. Sporty’s noted that the PJ2+ can be operated directly from its USB-C plug with either a cigarette lighter plug or backup battery pack.