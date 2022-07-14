SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says there was only minor damage to its Starship rocket booster in an explosion at its Boca Chica, Texas, facility on Monday. The base of the rocket was engulfed in flame and smoke during an engine test. “Damage is minor, but booster will be transferred back to the high bay for inspections, returning to the launch stand probably next week,” Musk said in an email to Reuters.

The testing is being done in preparation for the first launch of the entire system, which uses 33 engines in a rocket that soars about 400 feet tall. The system is designed to take crewed vessels to deep space, including trips to Mars. The FAA says it’s in contact with SpaceX but there’s not much it can do because the massive rocket wasn’t being launched, which is when its jurisdiction kicks in.