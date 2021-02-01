Starting Today: CDC Requirement for Masks On Commercial Flights

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week issued new mask requirements that go into effect at 11:59 pm on February 1, 2021. The order, which requires all travelers to wear face masks, is largely similar to policies set by individual airports and airlines over the last few months, but includes some additional “guidance” on which masks are acceptable. Of the broad requirement, the CDC says that “operators must also require all persons onboard to wear masks when boarding, disembarking, and for the duration of travel. Operators of transportation hubs must require all persons to wear a mask when entering or on the premises of a transportation hub.”
The impacts for general aviation are not entirely clear. The EAA says it is “closely monitoring the FAA’s and TSA’s implementation of [the] mask mandates to ensure that it does not inappropriately impact general aviation operations.” EAA’s concern is that while the description of “commercial aircraft” is likely to be interpreted as Part 121 and, possibly, Part 135 operators, it’s not clear that the rules do not apply to certain aspects of non-commercial flying. In particular, EAA warns that “the open-ended ‘airports’ requirement could spill over to general aviation facilities, even private areas such as hangars, if interpreted overzealously. EAA is working to ensure that the implementation of the order remains limited to public transportation facilities such as airline terminals, and does not create any unreasonable ‘one size fits all’ mandates that cover GA.”
According to the CDC, “A properly worn mask completely covers the nose and mouth,” and should be “a solid piece of material without slits, exhalation valves, or punctures.” Moreover, the CDC specifically calls out “face shields or goggles” as not complying with the requirements but they may be used in conjunction with a mask. Neither do shirts or sweater collars, masks “made from loosely woven fabric or that are knitted,” or masks that contain “slits, exhalation valves, or punctures” comply with the requirements.
Just like most of the state enacted orders it will be interesting to see how this is enforced. Lots of local law enforcement agencies all over the country have gone on record as saying they will not (what are described as unconstitutional) enforce mask orders or have said there is no law to enforce. The FAA has not enforced any mask order that I know of and TSA has only enforced the orders at security checkpoints. In fact the FAA has said companies cannot mandate pilots in pressurized planes to wear masks unless that company can prove that the face covering does not interfere with emergency O2 mask use. That would be something considering the FAA has allowed sim training to skip any emergency O2 mask demonstrations for now.
