Stolen Helicopter Crashes Into Australian Hotel

Authorities in Cairns, Australia are suggesting that the pilot of a stolen helicopter that crashed into a downtown hotel had the passcode or an entry card to get on the…

Russ Niles
Authorities in Cairns, Australia are suggesting that the pilot of a stolen helicopter that crashed into a downtown hotel had the passcode or an entry card to get on the airside of the local airport. "Cairns Airport operates under an approved multi-layered transport security program," Airport CEO Richard Barker told ABC News. "We have conducted a review this morning and initial findings show there has been no compromise of the airport security program or processes." The helicopter was taken from Nautilus Aviation early Monday morning and was seen flying erratically before it crashed into the roof of the DoubleTree Hotel, killing the pilot and injuring two guests.

ABC said Nautilus CEO Aaron Finn told them the aircraft was stolen and that all his pilots were accounted for. More than 400 guests were evacuated from the hotel and investigators are now poring over the scene. The wreckage was removed Tuesday.

Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
