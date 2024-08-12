Stolen Helicopter Crashes Into Australian Hotel

Authorities in Cairns, Australia are suggesting that the pilot of a stolen helicopter that crashed into a downtown hotel had the passcode or an entry card to get on the airside of the local airport. "Cairns Airport operates under an approved multi-layered transport security program," Airport CEO Richard Barker told ABC News. "We have conducted a review this morning and initial findings show there has been no compromise of the airport security program or processes." The helicopter was taken from Nautilus Aviation early Monday morning and was seen flying erratically before it crashed into the roof of the DoubleTree Hotel, killing the pilot and injuring two guests.