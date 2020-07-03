Stratos 716X Competes First Flight

Stratos Aircraft announced on Thursday that its 716X single-engine jet has successfully completed its first flight. The flight lasted 22 minutes and included a full power takeoff and climb to 13,500 feet followed by a series of maneuvers to evaluate handling characteristics. Stratos says it will be offering the 716X as an experimental kit, along with a builder’s assist program, while the company pursues FAA certification for the 716.

“The first flight of the 716X went as briefed, which is a testament to the design quality and the professionalism of the crew here at Stratos,” said test pilot Sean VanHatten. “The aircraft is well harmonized, and its directional stability was very good. The Stratos Aircraft team should be very proud of this accomplishment, and I’m looking forward to continued flight testing of this new design.”

Stratos introduced the 714 proof-of-concept aircraft at AirVenture 2017 and, as previously reported by AVweb, announced the design’s expansion to the larger 716 at AirVenture 2018. The six-place 716X is powered by the Pratt & Whitney Canada JT15D-5 engine. It is expected to cruise at 400 knots and feature dual G3X screens, GTN 750 MFD, integrated Garmin Autopilot, dual standby attitude indicators, custom switch panels, fully automated pressurization system, and air conditioning.