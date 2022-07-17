Student Pilot Charged With DWI After Interstate Landing

It was not the normal alcohol-related highway crash near Kansas City on Friday night, but the results for the student pilot of a Piper Cherokee could be the same. John T. Seesing, 35, was arrested after a short stay in a local hospital after he put the Cherokee down on Interstate 70 about 22 miles from KC. He was headed for the downtown airport but ran out of gas. The plane was damaged and Seesing needed patching up before being booked into cells charged with driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, felony drug and gun possession, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
As remarkable as all that is, the journey that preceded is also noteworthy. Seesing, who has only a student certificate, took the aircraft all the way to Florida, making multiple stops along the way there and back. It all ended when the tanks went dry near Grain Valley, Missouri. When the plane flew over truck driver Crystal Lipham’s big rig about 2:45 a.m., she used the truck to block the highway while Seesing set down. She said she got out of the truck and opened the plane and immediately smelled alcohol. The plane is registered to Warrior Aviation, of Prairie Village, Missouri, and Seesing is also from that town.
Where to start? This really is more like an April fools joke, I was just waiting for the punchline.
It’s remarkable that somebody could do so many things wrong, and live to talk about it.
I suspect he has some deep rooted psychiatric conditions, not the least of which is anti social personality disorder, defiant disorder, etc. With that said he has fallen out of the family tree, and hit every branch all the way down.
I’m just grateful he didn’t hurt anyone else.
Not to be malicious, but I hope that one of his injuries was a testicular trauma so he cannot reproduce.
Such injury would be the equivalent of a Darwin Award.
It will be interesting to see what punishment the FAA metes out on this one! I’m thinking his flying days are pretty much over.
It’s too bad that he damaged a perfectly good airplane in the process. There’s NO excuse for what he did. I hope he gets handed a huge bill for everything and then grounded for life.
If this “student” had any designs on a future as a pilot the FAA will focus his thoughts elsewhere. Liquor AND dope, this guy really wanted to make sure of his inebriation, yes?
Kudos to Crystal Lipham.