NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Student Rocket Blows Away Records

USC’s Student Propulsion Lab set numerous records with the launch of Aftershock II.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Screenshot/Student Propulsion Lab

Some California students set a series of records when their homebuilt rocket blasted to 470,000 feet at hypersonic speed in a launch from the Black Rock Desert in October. The University of Southern California's Rocket Propulsion Lab, a club made up entirely of undergrads, published a paper on the project in November detailing how they shattered records that have stood for 20 years. "This result establishes Aftershock II as the fastest and highest amateur rocket of all time," the paper claimed. The previous record of 370,000 feet was held by CSXT's GoFast rocket.

Aftershock II was about 45 feet tall and weighed 330 pounds. It broke the sound barrier two seconds after liftoff and the engine burned for 19 seconds, pushing the rocket to Mach 5.5. when the engine cut off. The craft kept climbing to 470,000 feet when the nose cone separated and descended under a parachute. It was recovered from the desert and the onboard sensors were analyzed. The whole thing lasted less than 13 minutes.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Delta Stowaway Arrested For Return Flight Disturbance
Aviation NewsDelta Stowaway Arrested For Return Flight DisturbanceRuss Niles
Donor’s Family Lays Claim To Museum’s Wright Airplane
Aviation NewsDonor’s Family Lays Claim To Museum’s Wright AirplaneRuss Niles
Airbus Proposes Flight Deck Potty For Single Pilot Ops
Aviation NewsAirbus Proposes Flight Deck Potty For Single Pilot OpsRuss Niles
Embry-Riddle Research Show Drones Can Reduce Wildlife Strikes At Airports
Aviation NewsEmbry-Riddle Research Show Drones Can Reduce Wildlife Strikes At AirportsAmelia Walsh
AOPA’s Annual Safety Report Shows Rise In Accidents, Decline In Fatalities
Air Shows & EventsAOPA’s Annual Safety Report Shows Rise In Accidents, Decline In FatalitiesAmelia Walsh
Alaska Pilot Spreads Holiday Cheer With Turkey Drops
Aviation NewsAlaska Pilot Spreads Holiday Cheer With Turkey DropsAmelia Walsh