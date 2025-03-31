Sun ‘n Fun Kicks Off With MOSAIC Panel

The unofficial start to the air show season gets under way with opening day on Tuesday and AVweb has reporters at Sun 'n Fun 51 to cover the news and announcements. The show starts with a panel discussion of industry leaders on what is expected to be the big aviation story of 2025. It's expected that the final rule on the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) will be announced this year, most likely at AirVenture in late July, and it will have a major impact on recreational aviation.

A panel featuring EAA President Jack Pelton, AOPA President Darren Pleasance, Light Aircraft Manufacturing Association Chairman Scott Severen and Adam Morrison, vice chair of ASTM 37, the group writing the industry consensus standards will address the general theme of when to expect the changes and what they will entail. It will be held at 10 a.m. at the ACE Pavilion on Tuesday.

The new rule will greatly expand the range of aircraft that will be accessible to those flying with a Light Sport Pilot certificate. The LSA rules are expected to encompass many existing GA aircraft including some so-called complex aircraft with retractable landing gear and constant speed props but the devil is in the details. A draft version of the rule released last year drew some criticism from stakeholders about certification standards and performance specs, particularly minimum stall speeds that kept several common light singles out of the MOSAIC envelope.