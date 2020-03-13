Sun ‘n Fun Postponed Until May 5-10

Sun ‘n Fun has been postponed until May 5 to 10, 2020 on concerns over the spread of Covid-19. According to Tampa’s foxnews13, the city of Lakeland made the announcement on Friday morning. As of Friday afternoon, the Sun ‘n Fun organization hadn’t returned AVweb’s calls and e-mails for details on the rescheduling, but some exhibitors were aware of the change.
City authorities said Friday that a decision will be made on April 17 on whether another postponement will be necessary “depending on the virus and what happens between now and then.” The show was originally scheduled for March 31 to April 5. As numerous venues and events are being canceled or postponed in Florida and throughout the country, at least two exhibitors notified AVweb that they had cancelled even before the postponement announcement. A third told us it was evaluating the situation.
’bout freakin’ time they came to their senses. Yes I’m sorry for the venders that laid out a ton of cash to do this, but this is the RIGHT thing to do, not joke about it being a hoax like our current government did….pathetic.
To be fair, nobody called the virus itself a hoax.
Good measure.
Damn. Stuck at home with the wife…Sure COVID is better than that!!
Nobody called it a hoax. That hoax comment was made about another situation and incorrectly attributed to the virus. Yes, it is good that SNF was postponed. Needed to happen.
They were slow to decide
COVID is serious but not to the point of the mass hysteria we are seeing. Swine flue was at least as bad if not worse, 60 million infected, more than 1/2 million hospitalized and 20,000 dead in this country. Media has hyped this to the moon. I think all these event closures are questionable, elderly and immune compromised are the ones that should self isolate themselves.
Yeah, but I see no hysteria, even though we have four cases in my neighborhood. The disease is transmissible before symptoms show. And many pilots are in the over-60 group. You are talking about those who should be isolated self-isolating?
I agree!!!