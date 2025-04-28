NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Super Hornet Goes Overboard From Harry S. Truman

Carrier veered to avoid incoming fire, sending jet into Red Sea.

An F/A-18E Super Hornet and the truck that was towing it fell overboard from the USS Harry Truman when the carrier took evasive action while under attack. The tow vehicle driver managed to jump clear before the $60 million fighter, with the truck still attached tipped over the side into the Red Sea. “The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft,” the Navy said in a statement. “Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway.”

The massive ship abruptly changed course to avoid fire from rebel Houthis, who are the Navy's target in the battle to keep sea lanes open in the Red Sea. The Houthis have been harassing military and commercial shipping for two years using drones and land-based weapons. The Truman is leading the task force to attack Houthi positions in Yemen to stop the attacks.

