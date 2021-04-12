Survey Looks At Pilot Medical Attitudes

If fear of losing your medical has ever influenced your healthcare decisions, researchers in the U.S. and Canada want to hear from you, anonymously, of course. Georgetown University and the University of Alberta are asking pilots to fill out a survey on the impact of preserving a flight medical might have on their overall health care. The survey for U.S. pilots is here and Canadian pilots can fill it out here. The designers of the survey said the intent is to “determine how pilots perceive aeromedical care and whether the risk of losing their license due to medical complications inhibits the seeking of medical advice.”
Canada has maintained a conventional medical standard for most classes of pilots requiring personal examination by a Transport Canada-appointed doctor. The U.S. now has BasicMed but pilots still have to tell the FAA the truth about the state of their health. “Pilots may be receiving less than the standard of care because they aren’t able to openly share pertinent medical information,” the survey authors said. “This study will help expand the current scientific knowledge regarding pilot health and aeromedical standards.”
I have a Sport Pilot cert because I’m afraid of trying to get a third class medical and failing. If that happens, then I can’t even fly Sport Pilot until I get approved! Since my last third class med was 20 years ago, I can’t even do Basic Med until I get a third class.
Aren’t fatal accident rates with and without medicals nearly identical? What in the HELL is taking so long for the Sport Pilot umbrella to be expanded to incorporate THOUSANDS of simple safe AFFORDABLE legacy AMERICAN aircraft like 150/152/172, Piper Colt/TriPacer, Aeronca 11CC, Luscombe 8E/F, Citabria 7ECA, etc. etc?
I’ll tell you: first AOPA screwed the average low slow local older middle income GA pilot by offerig FAA an UNSOLICITED initial medical requirement for Basic Med so their fat cat friends like incompetent defiant rulebreaker Inhofe could legally keep flying [and crashing] their 230mph Harmon Rocket and twin. Since then Dan Johnson and the import LSA manufucturers have thrown as many complicating demands as they could at FAA certification revisers to slow progress and salvage a few more sales of their sleek $180,000 styrofoam cups.
Dear FAA: Just do it! Take a quick poll of your in-house experts and make a list of a dozen more of the simplest legacy aircraft and announce those at SunNFun 2020 as legal for SP! All the above and a few more should be on it. THANK YOU
2021! Sun N Fun, 13-18 April >>>2021<<<
Having learned the hard way, if, hypothetically, I suspected I had a condition which could possibly disqualify me from flight, I would seek treatment from the hypothetical FAA-Designated ME who I now see every couple of years. For further care I would follow his/her referral or recommendation, hypothetical HMO notwithstanding. This would make me a little or a lot more confident the motive would be to keep me FAA-legal and not simply in an ongoing-care loop. Hypothetically, that is. And The DME to which I refer is Distance Measuring Equipment, just to clarify for the hypothetical data-mining surveillance botcrawlers.
All you have to do is look at how the FAA is handling the COVID vaccines to get an answer to this “survey”.
I just took the survey. It seems to be preoccupied with doing a telephone interview to discuss one’s medical issues as it relates to the ability to fly as PIC. It doesn’t ask the right questions as all. It’s missing the main points that people worry about.
I am aware that a certain AME region in the US started scaring their AME’s into NOT doing BasicMed exams. They told them that doing an official FAA Aeromedical Exam protected them from liability whereas the BasicMed exam did not. It’s obvious that the FAA AME bunch doesn’t want to lose control and so they’re doing everything they can to stay in charge.
To Wise Old Man … you’re right on track with respect to raising the LSA weight limitation for legacy simple GA airplanes to allow no medical flight. The statistics prove this out. Medical incapacitation of ALL pilots is SO low as to make any statistical analysis irrelevant. That said, you are WAY OFF TRACK with respect to what Sen. Inhofe did. He was a godsend to many an older pilot. The DOT / FAA was sitting on their duffs with the initial AOPA / EAA requests to change the medical rules. I went to at least two — maybe three — Airventure forums where the former Administrator INSULTED the standing only crowd waiting for good news on that front only to be told that he couldn’t discuss it. All of a sudden, the FAA needs funding, Sen. Inhofe senses an opportunity and forces a much more useful form of medical change down their throats. I actually met him, thanked him and we took a pic together. You’re wrong about him. The AME community hates BasicMed but it’s now in law. And after four years — as you opine — BasicMed pilots aren’t falling out of the sky in any different numbers than their normal AME or LSA brethren.
We agree on Dan Johnson and LAMA, however. Every time I read one of his articles, I have to wipe the saliva offa my laptop. He thinks even reasonably well heeled GA drivers who want to shun dealing with medicals are gonna buy a $180K Styrofoam cup. Well put. I won’t. I’ll buy myself a new Corvette and fly that way if and when the time comes.
Inhofe announced this will be his last term in Congress. He has received a lot of bashing IMHO emanating from less than full and open reporting of the facts surrounding incidentes any of us could be involved in. His leadership in General Aviation legislation has served us very well. We may never have another champion in Federal Government that so deeply shares our passion for GA. I say Thank you Mr. Inhofe for what you’ve done for us.
That’s EXACTLY what I told him, CDavid !! I told him that we needed more members of Congress exactly like him. Hopefully, he’ll be able to serve out his full term? I can report to everyone here that he is PASSIONATE about GA. He even put his staff with me to work on some other allied things I feel very strongly about … and I’m not even one of his constituents.
At prior Airventures, he put on a Saturday forum. Seek him out if any of all ya’ll are there.
I have had many patients, in my private practice and my aeromedical practice who have compromised their health care due to fear of FAA repercussions. In one case, a friend of mine that I cared about very much, an IA with CFI experience from Luscombes to DC-3’s who died rather than work up his chest pain.
Thank God my health remains excellent, and I ride a bicycle 150+ miles a week, all year long, and I’m vegetarian, but someday my health will give out also. As long as I’m safe top fly, I will transition to Basic Med.
You bring to mind two other salient albeit tangential issues, Dr. K. One you’d likely agree with as an MD and the other I’d know of being an A&P.
MANY people who retire have nothing that “makes their blood boil” as I very often say. They retire, are physically inactive — the opposite of you (or me) — and turn themselves into couch potatoes. This inactivity leads to physical health issues which often shortens their lives. Couple it with bad habits like smoking or alcohol or stress and you have a ready made concoction for serious health problems. Aviators have something “to live for.” They have to fight the good fight to keep all the items necessary to be legal to fly up and going. Just the mental stimulus HAS to be good for them. I worked for a week prepping for a Flight Review just last week and I discussed this during same; the CFI agreed 110%. So what do you think happens when an aging pilot loses the ability to fly … they probably degrade pretty fast unless they have other hobbies that provide the same impetus. I’d bet you’d agree and have seen this? A pilot / MD neighbor just passed away last year for exactly that reason. He wasn’t in practice and he couldn’t fly so … I think that his mental state likely just gave out because he had nothing left.
Point two. I’ve noted that many aging airplane owning pilots are shunning upgrades to their airplanes because the period of cost recovery is insufficient to make upgrading worth their effort. Under normal AME rules, that’s two years and under BasicMed it’s now four. Who in their right mind would spend $20k to $30K or more to upgrade their airplane’s panel or engine or paint for such short use? Even moving over to LSA is too big a step to take for many. So … they just soldier on the best they can … until they can’t.
There are SO many reasons to raise the no medical requirement empty weight of an airplane now that LSA and BasicMed has proved that less onerous medical requirements are working just fine. In fact, EAA proposed adding a category of Airworthiness to match that of Canadian rules … Primary Aircraft. An airplane meeting the Primary aircraft rules would only require an A&P to sign it off as airworthy. It was a wonderful idea worked on for five years but it went nowhere. Instead, FAA came out with NORSEE which helps but is nowhere near what Primary Aircraft category would have been. And now EAA is touting MOSAIC as a similar change but I dare say most of us will be in the Granite Courtyard before someone gets off their butt. CFI’s are going to the airlines and are getting hard to find in places. IA’s are aging and are giving it up, too. Personally, I think this is THE strategy of the boys in Okie City. Attack from all angles and soon enough, all those pesky GA drivers will be gone … one way or another. They’re taking the long view. SIGH!
And we haven’t even discussed the insufficient use of many FBO’s leading to the death of many GA airports.
Thanks, Larry. I was going to take the survey until I saw your note.
I visit my family doctor four times a year for “wellness checks”. I make sure that one of those visits (the one just prior to my biennial visit with my AME) includes a full physical workup with EKGs and bloodwork. I am not a commercial pilot, but he’s quite aware of my desire to maintain my medical, and I want to know about anything before my AME does.
About two years ago, an unusual combination of external stressors so affected my sleep that I mentioned it to him and he prescribed a medication I had never heard of. His description was basically that it would let me get better and longer sleep at night (and make me less grumpy). I specifically asked him if it would have any effect on my medical when I reported it on my next AME visit. His response was, “I don’t see how. More likely they’ll take that as being pro-active when dealing with a temporary problem.”
I filled the Rx and went home to do a little online research on the FAA Aeromedical site. This was a complete waste of the entire afternoon. Finally, I dropped a note to the AOPA to ask them what they thought. A very helpful response arrived the next morning, consisting of (slightly paraphrased) “Hell, yeah. They’re gonna revoke it immediately and you’ll have to prove that you haven’t taken it for a year before you can reapply, submit all sorts of lab results to Oke City, then sacrifice a black chicken under a full moon and use its blood to sign the forms.”
I took the full bottle back to my doctor, told him to note on my medical record that I had done so, and let him know of my dissatisfaction with his prescription. He was dutifully chastened and we both learned something.