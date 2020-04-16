Survey: What Does It Cost to Operate Your LSA?

For an editorial project, we want to hear from owners and operators of light sport aircraft about what it costs to own and operate these airplanes. We’re mostly interested in new light sport airplanes, but tell us about the legacy models, too. Are they really cheaper than traditional certified aircraft and if so, by how much? Are you pleased with the investment?



Send an e-mail to this address and we’ll send back a list of survey questions in a return message. Please add LSA Survey to the subject line and specify if you want your name to be kept confidential.