NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Southwest Laying Off 15% of Overall Workforce

Most jobs lost will be from management rolls

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines announced this week it is laying off 1,750 employees, 15% of its total workforce. This marks the first-ever major layoff in Southwest’s 53-year history.

According to Dallas-based Southwest, the layoffs would focus on senior leadership and directors, so-called “corporate overhead and leadership positions.” The layoffs are scheduled to be completed the end of June. CEO Bob Jordan said in a statement that the move, expected to trim $210 million in 2025 and $300 million next year, is designed to create a “leaner, faster, and more agile organization.”

According to an AP report published by ABC News, Southwest has been under pressure from Elliott Investment management – a hedge fund that now holds several seats on the Southwest board – to increase profits and boost stock price. Southwest stock has fallen “sharply” since early 2021, and shares are down 9.9% this year.

Jordan said, “This decision is unprecedented in our 53-year history, and change requires that we make difficult decisions."

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
ATP Flight School Boosts Alums With Free Advanced Training Offer
Aviation NewsATP Flight School Boosts Alums With Free Advanced Training OfferMark Phelps
GA Flexes Economic Muscle With New Study and Deliveries Report
Aviation NewsGA Flexes Economic Muscle With New Study and Deliveries ReportMark Phelps
Two Dead In Arizona Midair Collision
Aviation NewsTwo Dead In Arizona Midair CollisionMark Phelps
Corrected: FAA Employees Receive Pink Slips
Aviation NewsCorrected: FAA Employees Receive Pink SlipsMark Phelps
AOPA’s Pleasance Fires Off Protest Letter on ADS-B Privacy Concerns
Aviation NewsAOPA’s Pleasance Fires Off Protest Letter on ADS-B Privacy ConcernsMark Phelps
ZeroAvia 600-kW Powerplant To Go To Jetcruzer Testbed
Aviation NewsZeroAvia 600-kW Powerplant To Go To Jetcruzer TestbedMark Phelps