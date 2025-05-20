NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Air Canada Pilot Plans Unique Charity Run

‘Dreams Take Flight’ volunteer has a special contribution to helping kids meet their challenges

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Calgary Marathon

An Air Canada pilot based in Calgary, Canada, is on the verge of running his way into the Guinness World Records book. In addition to his airline flying, John Bird (he’s likely heard all of your jokes already) is also a pilot for the charitable organization Dreams Take Flight. But his volunteer efforts are rising to a new level.

Bird, an avid runner, has completed more than 20 marathons, including the famous Boston Marathon this year. To raise money for his charity, Bird plans to run a half-marathon (13 miles) in his full pilot’s uniform – while pulling his carry-on bag.

Dreams Take Flight is dedicated to enabling children with physical, social, and emotional challenges for “a one-day trip of a lifetime.” Bird said, “I thought it was a neat way of taking my personal talent of running and applying it to something that benefits Dreams Take Flight. It works well with what I do in my personal career.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Medevac Helo Pilot Praised for Emergency Landing
UncategorizedMedevac Helo Pilot Praised for Emergency LandingMark Phelps
Russia Updates Yak-52s Into Drone Killers
Aviation NewsRussia Updates Yak-52s Into Drone KillersRuss Niles
Report Says U.S. Approached Qatar About Spare 747-8
Aviation NewsReport Says U.S. Approached Qatar About Spare 747-8Russ Niles
DOJ May Drop MAX Charges Against Boeing
Aviation NewsDOJ May Drop MAX Charges Against BoeingRuss Niles
Mars Makes It To Pima Museum
Aviation NewsMars Makes It To Pima MuseumRuss Niles
Tornado Levels Much Of London, Kentucky, Airport
Aviation NewsTornado Levels Much Of London, Kentucky, AirportRuss Niles