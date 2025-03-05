Dassault CEO Wary of Effects of U.S. Tariffs

In a press conference today (March 5), Dassault Aviation chairman and CEO Eric Trappier described impending U.S. tariffs on the European Union (EU) as a “most concerning” geopolitical development. President Donald Trump has said he intends to impose 25% tariffs on EU imports, which would include French-made Falcon business jets.

The tariffs could cut deeply into Dassault Falcon’s U.S. presence, most notably completions and service facilities in Little Rock, Arkansas. The complex, which has been a Dassault-owned business entity for 50 years, currently employs 1,700 workers spanning two separate sites. It’s unclear if the tariffs would also impact employment at the Teterboro, New Jersey headquarters of Dassault’s Falcon Jet business aviation division.