Daher Sets Progress Goals for 2025

Continuing its long-term “Take Off 2027” strategic plan, Orly, France-based Daher, manufacturer of the TBM-series turboprop singles and the Kodiak line of utility aircraft, has established challenges and priorities for this year. Priority number one is safety, and integrating a growing workforce into the company safety culture is at the top of the list of targets. The company is putting its Daher Safety Management System (SMS) into action this year.

Decarbonization is also high on the corporate priority list, accelerating efforts to reduce carbon by 5% annually, starting this year. Didier Kayat, chairman & CEO, said, “Decarbonizing aerospace will be the fourth revolution in the sector, and a challenge we must tackle collectively.”

In addition to aerospace, Daher plans to decarbonize products and processes across their lifecycle; cut emissions related to activities and reduce consumption of resources, such as using sustainable aviation fuels (SAF); biofuels for truck fleets and implementing “reduce; recycle; and reuse” strategies. And finally, Daher intends to assess the impact of climate change on its sites, using an external study to assess vulnerabilities there and at supplier and customer locations.