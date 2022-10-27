NASA has decided it’s time to get to the bottom of the well-publicized reports of unusual aerial occurrences in the past few years and beyond. It’s formed a 16-member team of government officials, industry reps, academics and—at least one man who has actually been an extraterrestrial—got to work Oct. 24 to try to determine what, if anything, is to the plethora of unexplained objects that have surfaced especially over the last few years. NASA has also insisted that whatever it is they’re studying be called Unexplained Aerial Phenomena (UAP) rather than the acronym most of us grew up with. Whatever they call them, NASA says it’s taking a stab at explaining the unexplained for safety, security and maybe even natural human curiosity reasons. Among the members is retired astronaut Scott Kelly, who most recently spent a full year on the International Space Station.
“Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable.” The study will last nine months.
It was a long time ago when driving our 4-holer in the North of Pakistan, about to start the Himalayan crossing. As usual, there was quite a lot of CB activity. Far to my right, of course in a flash, I saw a CB which I at that time described to myself as one of having two large lighted “horns”, going upward to an enormous height. Scary sight. For years I put that away in my memory as having it not seen correctly.
It was many years later that during the Space shuttle flights they started witnessing those upward going bolts. An example can be found here: https://www.cnet.com/science/space/scientists-investigate-upside-down-lightning-bolt-that-grazed-the-edge-of-space/
There is another light thing I still haven’t been able to explain, seen only twice in my life, but it always was in a charged atmosphere. I can’t even start to describe it.
I am the type of guy that only will believe in alien life, once I can shake hands with and say hello to it, her, him or whatever.
They’ll resolve some, but as with past efforts, frequently the conclusion will be “well, that fuzzy blob appears to be a fuzzy blob”.
The universe is so vast, thinking there is no life anywhere else is shallow thinking. If they are intelligent enough to build a vehicle that will travel to earth and back, why would they travel here? We are still fighting about race, religon, and other political issues that devide the planet. There are mass shootings of children every day, massive war crimes, and the threat of nuclear war. Not to mention the rapid depletion of all of our natural resources.
For literally decades the standard government response to such sightings was always one of two or three things – usually swamp gas, weather balloons, or ball lightning, no matter what the visual evidence was. For anyone who watches NASA’s live feeds from various sources, usually the ISS, there is occasionally a moment showing something very strange just before the camera feed is cut. NASA and veteran astronauts know much more than they will admit, and this is just one more opportunity for them to BS the public.
As for cockpit P, how would they know all the things you list unless they visited?
As Arthur C. Clarke said: (We are either alone in the universe or Not, both prospects are equally terrifying.) If there are other intelligent beings out there, we will detect radio waves, light waves, radiation waves, etc. long before they show up here in their version of the Eagle Lander. So far “nada”.
At least the research might suggest the frequency, qualities, intensities, seasons, and specific geographic and altitude locations. Hopefully, a pattern will appear to provide some answers for further investigation, or even whether further investigation is needed.