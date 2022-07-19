Tecnam Addresses Creature Comfort With ‘Gran Lusso’ Edition P2010

Italian airframer Tecnam reported today (July 19) that it plans to display the newly announced “Gran Lusso” (“Great Luxury”) version of its P2010 at next week’s EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. In addition to its 170-HP turbocharged Continental CD-170 jet-fuel-burning piston engine, single-lever power control, Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and standard-equipment flight management system (FMS), the four-seat aircraft now incorporates “improved cabin ergonomics for an unprecedented ultimate luxury flying experience,” according to Tecnam.

Taking a cue from automotive marketing, Tecnam is addressing creature comforts and quality-of-life considerations in a big way with the fully redesigned interior from its “Centro Stile” (“Style Center”) fabrication team. The front and side panels, along with the 26-g seats, are upholstered in a chocolate brown that would look at home in any premium-level automobile.

Updated features of the Gran Lusso P2010 include an improved panel layout, Garmin GMC 707 autopilot, GCU 475 FMS keypad, brushed aluminum-trim control wheel and center console, improved parking brake, dual mobile phone storage units, improved USB ports, relocated rudder trim control, LED wingtip lighting and exterior metallic paint.

Tecnam U.S sales director David Copeland said, “Flying is a private experience. With the Gran Lusso, this experience becomes even more intimate, where you can find all the level of luxury you deserve, and express the owner personality at its best.”