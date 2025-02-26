‘Next Gen’ Tecnam P2006T Gets EASA Certification

Tecnam announced this week its P2006T NG (Next Generation) piston twin has been granted European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification. The news comes 15 years after the original P2006T entered the market.

Among the improvements is a redesigned flight deck with a center console accommodating a Garmin GCU477 Flight Management System (FMS) keyboard linked to the Garmin G1000Nxi avionics suite. The P2006T NG also includes Garmin’s GRC700 three-axis autopilot and ESP (Electronic Stability Protection) system. Standard equipment also includes the Garmin GI-275 standby instrument and the Garmin Flight Stream system, which “ensures total connectivity between tablets, smartphones, and the aircraft,” according to Tecnam .

Performance improvements include increased maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) to 2,844 pounds, enabling increased payload. The P2006T’s fuel-injected Rotax 912iSc3 engines burn as little as 3.7 gallons per hour, making the aircraft the world’s most efficient twin-engine aircraft, according to Tecnam.