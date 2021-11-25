Tecnam P2010 TDI Earns FAA Certification

Tecnam’s single-engine P2010 TDI has received its FAA type certificate, the company announced on Wednesday. The four-seat TDI, a Jet A-1/diesel version of the avgas-burning P2010, is powered by the 170-HP, dual FADEC-controlled Continental CD-170 engine. It comes equipped with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and GFC-700 autopilot with electronic stability and protection (ESP).

“The FAA certification of the P2010 TDI marks a significant milestone for the Tecnam US Market, the availability of Jet A1 in every airport makes our four-seater the ideal machine for cross-country mission and efficient flight training,” said Giovanni Pascale, Tecnam managing director.

The Tecnam P2010 TDI features a composite fuselage and all-metal wings and stabilator. Priced at around $412,000, the aircraft offers a top cruise speed of 140 knots, 961-NM range and useful load of 805 pounds. As previously reported by AVweb, the P2010 TDI earned its European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) type certificate in October 2020.