Tecnam P2012 Traveller Launches Multi-City Tour From NBAA-BACE

The multi-mission Tecnam P2012 Traveller, currently on display at the National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, will continue on a national tour after the show closes Oct. 14. On static display at nearby Henderson Airport, the Italian-designed and built piston-engine Traveller appears in its “VIP setup” at the show, with club seating, work spaces and infotainment connectivity systems. Other configurations include utility/cargo interiors, high-density 11-seat short-haul regional airline configurations, special missions, medevac, combi and more.

Tecnam’s Soar Higher Tour will visit six additional U.S. cities after Las Vegas: Los Angeles, California (KLGB) on Oct. 18; Phoenix, Arizona (KSCF) Oct. 19-20; Dallas, Texas (DAL) Oct. 21; Memphis, Tennessee (KMEM) Oct. 22, Nashville, Tennessee (KBNA) Oct. 25-26; and Atlanta, Georgia (KPDK) Oct. 25-26.

“This is a unique opportunity for U.S.-based Tecnam enthusiasts and aviation professionals to experience our flagship P2012 Traveller in person,” said David Copeland, Tecnam U.S. director of sales. “We look forward to showing our audiences what it means to ‘fly the Italian style’ and what true craftsmanship looks like.”

The P2012 Traveller is powered by a pair of 375-HP Lycoming piston engines. Maximum and cruise speeds are 194 knots and 173 knots, respectively, with a range of 950 nautical miles. Takeoff and landing distances are listed as 2,596 feet and 2,438 feet, respectively.