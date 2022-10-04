Tecnam Unveils P2012 STOL

Tecnam unveiled a short takeoff and landing (STOL) variant of its twin-engine P2012 Traveller on Friday. The P2012 STOL has a 16.6-meter (54.5-foot) wingspan, 2.6 meters (8.5 feet) wider than the standard P2012, and swaps the Traveller’s Lycoming TEO-540-C1As for Continental GTSIO-520-S engines. At its maximum takeoff weight of 8,113 pounds, the P2012 STOL will offer a takeoff distance of 1,394 feet and landing distance of 1,181 feet, nearly halving the standard Traveller’s takeoff distance of 2,596 feet and landing distance of 2,438 feet.

“Finally, after decades a new solution for aviation market has arrived,” Tecnam said. “Tecnam proudly presents the P2012 STOL that makes the world`s extreme commercial airports accessible with comfort, safety and style.”

The Tecnam P2012 STOL has a top cruise speed of 185 knots, 905-NM range and useful load of 2,831 pounds compared to the original Traveller’s maximum cruise speed of 194 knots, 950-NM range and 3,117-pound useful load. Bother versions come equipped with the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite. Expected pricing for the P2012 STOL has not yet been announced.