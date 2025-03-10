Tecnam Wins 38-Plane Training Order

Tecnam made a big inroad into the U.S. flight training market with the sale of 38 aircraft to US Aviation Academy. The school also has an option to buy another 52 planes from the Italian planemaker. The order constitutes a significant expansion of US Aviation Academy's fleet, which now sits at about 175 spread among seven campuses, including four in its home state of Texas.

The order will be split between Tecnam's P2010, a four-place single, and the P2006T MKII, a very light twin. The P2010 is powered by a Lycoming IO-360 while the P2006T has two Rotax 912S3 engines. Both come standard with IFR-ready glass cockpits. The training market has been a bright spot in recent years but it has been dominated by Cessna and Piper. Deliveries of the first 38 aircraft are scheduled to be completed by early in 2026.