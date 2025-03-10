NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Tecnam Wins 38-Plane Training Order

US Aviation Academy buying P2010s and 2006s.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Tecnam

Tecnam made a big inroad into the U.S. flight training market with the sale of 38 aircraft to US Aviation Academy. The school also has an option to buy another 52 planes from the Italian planemaker. The order constitutes a significant expansion of US Aviation Academy's fleet, which now sits at about 175 spread among seven campuses, including four in its home state of Texas.

The order will be split between Tecnam's P2010, a four-place single, and the P2006T MKII, a very light twin. The P2010 is powered by a Lycoming IO-360 while the P2006T has two Rotax 912S3 engines. Both come standard with IFR-ready glass cockpits. The training market has been a bright spot in recent years but it has been dominated by Cessna and Piper. Deliveries of the first 38 aircraft are scheduled to be completed by early in 2026.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Sikorsky Flies VTOL Flying Wing
Aviation NewsSikorsky Flies VTOL Flying WingRuss Niles
Trump Says Incursion Pilot’s Certificate ‘Should Maybe Be Revoked’
Aviation NewsTrump Says Incursion Pilot’s Certificate ‘Should Maybe Be Revoked’Russ Niles
Five Survive Turboprop Bonanza Crash
Aviation NewsFive Survive Turboprop Bonanza CrashRuss Niles
Robinson Unveils 10-Seat R88 At Verticon
Aviation NewsRobinson Unveils 10-Seat R88 At VerticonRuss Niles
Flying Boat Order Book Hits 100
Aviation NewsFlying Boat Order Book Hits 100Russ Niles
Duffy Says He Needs 18 Months To ‘Rebuild’ ATC
Aviation NewsDuffy Says He Needs 18 Months To ‘Rebuild’ ATCRuss Niles