Texas A&M To Spearhead Aviation Innovation Hub In Texas

Texas A&M will lead a new FAA center advancing drone and air taxi technologies.

Amelia Walsh
Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

The Texas A&M University System has been selected to lead the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) new Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies (CAAT), U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Senator Ted Cruz announced Wednesday.

According to the agency, the center will focus on emerging aviation innovations like drones, air taxis, and Advanced Air Mobility. The CAAT aims to ensure safe integration of these technologies into U.S. airspace, as outlined by the FAA Reauthorization Act.

Texas A&M was selected among 28 nationwide proposals due to its strategic location, existing infrastructure, and strong academic-industry ties.

“Texas is the perfect place for our new Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies,” said Duffy.  “Under Senator Cruz’s leadership, the state has already established itself as a leader in commercial drone safety testing. From drones delivering your packages to powered lift technologies like air taxis, we are at the cusp of an aviation revolution. The CAAT will ensure we make that dream a reality and unleash American innovation safely.” 

Senator Cruz praised the decision as 'a significant win for Texas,' noting its potential to boost the economy, create well-paying jobs, and enhance the state’s status as a national aviation leader.

Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
