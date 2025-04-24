Texas A&M To Spearhead Aviation Innovation Hub In Texas

The Texas A&M University System has been selected to lead the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) new Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies (CAAT), U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Senator Ted Cruz announced Wednesday.

According to the agency, the center will focus on emerging aviation innovations like drones, air taxis, and Advanced Air Mobility. The CAAT aims to ensure safe integration of these technologies into U.S. airspace, as outlined by the FAA Reauthorization Act.

Texas A&M was selected among 28 nationwide proposals due to its strategic location, existing infrastructure, and strong academic-industry ties.

“Texas is the perfect place for our new Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies,” said Duffy. “Under Senator Cruz’s leadership, the state has already established itself as a leader in commercial drone safety testing. From drones delivering your packages to powered lift technologies like air taxis, we are at the cusp of an aviation revolution. The CAAT will ensure we make that dream a reality and unleash American innovation safely.”