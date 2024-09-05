Texas Woman’s University Launches Flight Program

Texas Woman's University (TWU) is launching a new flight school, the Doswell School of Aeronautical Sciences, this semester, aiming to empower women and address the pilot shortage.

According to NBC Dallas, the university is now the only woman-focused university nationwide with a professional pilot program.

Backed by a $15 million grant from the Doswell Foundation, TWU's program will offer two degree tracks: professional pilot and flight operations. Classes will be held on campus, with flight training conducted at Denton Enterprise Airport in partnership with the U.S. Aviation Academy. The initiative aims to enhance career opportunities for women in aviation and support the growing demand for pilots.

Brittany Dinsmore, the school’s associate director and chief flight instructor, highlighted the program's success, telling NBC Dallas, "What we're really excited about with our program is that we're kind of seeing a reverse. So, in traditional aviation programs like the one I went to, it's usually mostly men. And you might get two or three women. But what we're seeing with our inaugural class that's coming in, it's actually 25 women and two men. So, we've completely reversed the ratio," she said.