Textron Announces 15-Ship Skyhawk Order from Epic Flight Academy

Fifteen new Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk trainers will be joining Florida-based Epic Flight Academy’s fleet. Textron announced during Sun ‘n Fun Expo this week that Epic, based at New Smyrna Beach Municipal Airport and in operation since 1999, has ordered 43 Skyhawks since 2016. The academy has trained “thousands of students from more than 80 countries” according to the announcement.

Danny Perna, founder and CEO of Epic, said, “This aircraft proves itself with every flight and prepares our students for a successful career. We can’t wait to take delivery and expand our fleet.” The trainers will be equipped with Garmin’s G1000 NXi avionics suite with wireless connectivity and an angle-of-attack display.

Chris Crow, vice president of Textron Aviation Piston Sales, said, “The Cessna Skyhawk has been one of the world’s top training aircraft for over six decades. We are thrilled to see these aircraft continue to inspire the next generation of professional pilots through this agreement with Epic Flight Academy.”