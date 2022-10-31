Textron Aviation Breaks Ground On Wichita Distribution Center Expansion

Textron Aviation has broken ground on a 180,000-square-foot expansion of its parts distribution center at the company’s headquarters in Wichita, Kansas. The addition is expected to include space for warehouse storage, customer support analysts and offices. According to the company, the expansion will allow it to better support owners and operators of Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker products along with parts availability for Textron-manufactured aircraft.

“This is an exciting day for Textron Aviation as we break ground on this expansion to our parts distribution facility,” said Kriya Shortt, Textron Aviation senior vice president for global parts and distribution. “The additional space and capabilities this expansion provides will enable us to continue to invest in inventory to support not only new models like the Cessna SkyCourier and Beechcraft Denali but to continue to bolster our stock levels for other product lines as well.”

Textron noted that the expansion is also intended to provide expedited support for its Wichita Service Center. The parts distribution center currently employs over 350 people and houses more than 120,000 parts. The facility addition, which is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2023, was designed by Professional Engineering Consultants and GLMV Architecture with CONCO Construction completing the project.