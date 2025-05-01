Textron Aviation Calls On Pilots For 2026 Special Olympics Airlift

Textron Aviation is calling on Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker aircraft owners to participate in the 9th Special Olympics Airlift, set for June 19 and June 27, 2026.

The company said the nationwide volunteer effort will transport hundreds of Special Olympics athletes and coaches to and from the 2026 USA Games in Minnesota’s Twin Cities.

Aircraft operators are asked to donate their time and aircraft—including Citation jets, King Airs, Beechjets, Premiers, and Hawkers—to give athletes a once-in-a-lifetime flight experience. Participating aircraft, designated “Doves,” will depart or arrive at St. Paul Downtown Airport (KSTP) every three minutes during the 10-hour operation.

“The Airlift is more than just a flight; it’s about giving these champions the chance to shine and achieve their dreams on a national stage,” said Ron Draper, president & CEO, Textron Aviation in a news release. “We need Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker customers to join us in this heartfelt mission, volunteering their aircraft and time to make a profound and lasting impact on the lives of these athletes and their families.”