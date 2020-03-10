Textron Aviation Signs Up For Wind Power

Textron Aviation has announced the signing of a multiyear agreement with Kansas utility company Evergy to meet “nearly all” electricity needs for its facilities in Wichita and Independence, Kansas, using wind energy. The energy will come from a 300-megawatt wind farm being constructed near Manhattan, Kansas. The Soldier Creek Wind Farm is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.

“The purchase of renewable energy demonstrates our commitment to a more sustainable future for our employees, communities and customers,” said Textron Aviation Senior Vice President of Operations Brad White. “Textron Aviation claims nearly 20% of the zero-emission and renewable energy generated by the Soldier Creek Wind Energy Center.”

According to Textron, switching to wind energy will lower its fuel factor cost from 2.3 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 1.8 cents per kWh. The savings are made possible through the Direct Renewable Participation Service (DRPS) tariff, which is designed to allow “large commercial and industrial customers to access wind energy at lower rates than the utility’s current offerings.” The DRPS was passed by the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) in July 2018.