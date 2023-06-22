Textron Aviation To Establish New Hiring And Learning Center

Textron Aviation has announced plans to open a new hiring and learning center designed to “serve as the centralized hub for the company’s hiring, training and talent development initiatives.” The 100,000-square-foot facility will include space for a paint lab, sheet metal training, flight control rigging and blueprint reading and interpretation. It will also offer a K-12 experiential space, classrooms, learning labs and interviewing and onboarding areas.

“Our commitment to investing in our employees is unwavering, and the establishment of the Hiring and Learning Center is just the latest example of how we are advancing our focus on growing a world-class workforce,” said Maggie Topping, Textron Aviation senior vice president for human resources and communications. “Centralizing our workforce development within this advanced facility is a success multiplier.”

Construction of the Hiring and Learning Center, which is expected to be completed in August 2024, was funded in part by a $3,325,000 Aviation Learning Opportunities & Funded Training (ALOFT) grant awarded by the State of Kansas. The facility will be located on the Textron Aviation’s East Wichita Campus. Citing growth and attrition, the company stated that it intends to onboard more than 2,000 new employees this year.