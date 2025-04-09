NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Textron Announces Upgrade For CJ4 Light Jet Line

Newest CJ4 will have Garmin G3000 PRIME avionics, Autoland and Autothrottles.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Citation CJ4 Gen 3. [Photo: Textron Aviation]

Textron Aviation unveiled today its latest newest variant, the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen 3. The announcement comes on the 15th anniversary of the service entry of the first of the CJ4 line. More than 450 CJ4s are currently in operation, according to Textron. The Gen 3 version is expected to enter service next year.

New features will include Garmin G3000 PRIME avionics; Garmin Emergency Autoland technology; and Garmin Autothrottles. Textron said, “The Citation CJ4 Gen3 is expected to feature a maximum range of 2,165 nm and a maximum payload of 2,200 pounds. With seating for up to 11 occupants and a 1,040-pound baggage capacity, the aircraft offers superior performance and versatility.”

Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing. “We continue to invest in our aircraft to ensure pilots and passengers have the latest in technology and comfort in the air. The CJ4 Gen3 brings a new level of confidence and an elevated experience for owners and operators based on customer feedback.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
AERO Kicks Off Europe’s Top GA Trade Show This Week
Aviation NewsAERO Kicks Off Europe’s Top GA Trade Show This WeekMark Phelps
Committee Chair Addresses Aviation Needs In Hearing Opening Statement
Aviation NewsCommittee Chair Addresses Aviation Needs In Hearing Opening StatementMark Phelps
NASA Nominee Isaacman Says Plans for Mars and the Moon are in Play
Aviation NewsNASA Nominee Isaacman Says Plans for Mars and the Moon are in PlayMark Phelps
FAA Head of ATC Takes Early Retirement
Aviation NewsFAA Head of ATC Takes Early RetirementMark Phelps
NORAD Pilots Step Up Mar-A-Lago Intercepts
Aviation NewsNORAD Pilots Step Up Mar-A-Lago InterceptsRuss Niles
Wheels Up Sells Its Cincinnati Facility to Premier FBO
Aviation NewsWheels Up Sells Its Cincinnati Facility to Premier FBOMark Phelps