Textron Announces Upgrade For CJ4 Light Jet Line

Textron Aviation unveiled today its latest newest variant, the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen 3. The announcement comes on the 15th anniversary of the service entry of the first of the CJ4 line. More than 450 CJ4s are currently in operation, according to Textron. The Gen 3 version is expected to enter service next year.

New features will include Garmin G3000 PRIME avionics; Garmin Emergency Autoland technology; and Garmin Autothrottles. Textron said, “The Citation CJ4 Gen3 is expected to feature a maximum range of 2,165 nm and a maximum payload of 2,200 pounds. With seating for up to 11 occupants and a 1,040-pound baggage capacity, the aircraft offers superior performance and versatility.”