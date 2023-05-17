Textron To Add A Citation CJ3+/M2 Sim At UK Training Center

Textron Aviation announced yesterday (May 15) it will be adding a new Cessna Citation convertible full-flight simulator at FlightSafety International’s Farnborough, U.K., Learning Center. The new training device will serve operators of Citation CJ3+ models as well as those of Citation M2 Gen2s. Designed and built by Textron subsidiary TRU Simulation + Training, the new simulator is scheduled to enter service in January 2025.

The motion of the simulator is driven by TRU’s REALCue system. It incorporates an electric motion base with 42-inch-stroke actuators. The cockpit visual system includes FlightSafety’s VITAL 1150 Image Generation system, which consists of high-resolution visual representations of airport environments projected in high definition on a 200 × 40-degree display, creating an immersive training environment.

Brian Moore, CEO and director of operations at FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training, said, “Our partnership with Textron Aviation and TRU will provide a high-fidelity training device and enable us to deliver a high-quality training experience to our mutual customers.” Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager at TRU Simulation + Training, said, “Pilot training is critical to our industry’s success. We’re pleased to provide a world-class training device to compliment the legendary Cessna Citation lineup.”