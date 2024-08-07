NTSB Releases Preliminary Report On Fatal Oshkosh Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the fatal Lancair ES crash during opening day of EAA’s AirVenture on July 22.

According to the report, Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) data indicates the aircraft departed Trenton Mercer Airport (TTN) in Trenton, New Jersey, around 7:40 a.m. and flew to Hartford Municipal Airport (HXF) in Hartford, Wisconsin, before departing HXF around 11:45 a.m.

ATC recordings and ADS-B data show the aircraft was on the Fisk arrival when the pilot was directed to make a wider turn to accommodate an L-29 and an L-39 that were landing in front of him. The pilot confirmed he had them “in sight” and initiated a left turn. He was subsequently cleared to land on the yellow dot on Runway 36L and acknowledged the clearance.

The report noted that the aircraft crashed into a soybean field about 1.5 miles from the end of Runway 36L, catching fire and destroying the plane. It struck the ground on a heading of 060° and came to rest in the same direction. The main wreckage included the fuselage, empennage and wings, with flight controls intact. The wreckage has been recovered for further investigation.