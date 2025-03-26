China’s Latest Carrier Getting Near to Service Entry

China’s third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, could be commissioned and operational later this year. First launched in 2022, the 80,000-metric-ton ship began sea trials in 2024, and is currently undergoing its seventh sea trial sortie. According to an article in the China/Military section of the myNews website, observations that the ship did not have large aircraft on the flat deck when it departed suggest that this trial might include fixed-wing jet fighter tests of its electromagnetic catapult technology and arresting cables.