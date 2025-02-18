AOPA’s Pleasance Fires Off Protest Letter on ADS-B Privacy Concerns

Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) president and CEO Darren Pleasance announced today he has sent a letter to Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau protesting use of ADS-B data in “ways that go beyond its original intent.” Pleasance pointed out that AOPA supported the ADS-B mandate when it was implemented back in 2020, “as we were assured ADS-B would only be used to improve air traffic safety and airspace efficiencies."

But the pilots’ group reports it receives weekly feedback from members who are frustrated with instances of ADS-B data being used for non-safety-related purposes. They include: “questionable” FAA enforcement actions; evidence in lawsuits filed against pilots for “nuisance, trespass, and causing emotional distress;” and third-party companies using ADS-B data to facilitate collecting airport fees.