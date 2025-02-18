AOPA’s Pleasance Fires Off Protest Letter on ADS-B Privacy Concerns
Members complain “weekly” about abuses to ADS-B data useage
Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) president and CEO Darren Pleasance announced today he has sent a letter to Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau protesting use of ADS-B data in “ways that go beyond its original intent.” Pleasance pointed out that AOPA supported the ADS-B mandate when it was implemented back in 2020, “as we were assured ADS-B would only be used to improve air traffic safety and airspace efficiencies."
But the pilots’ group reports it receives weekly feedback from members who are frustrated with instances of ADS-B data being used for non-safety-related purposes. They include: “questionable” FAA enforcement actions; evidence in lawsuits filed against pilots for “nuisance, trespass, and causing emotional distress;” and third-party companies using ADS-B data to facilitate collecting airport fees.
In the letter, Pleasance wrote: “Aircraft owners invested over half a billion dollars of their own money to comply with the ADS-B mandate, believing it would only be used to make flying safer and more efficient. Instead, they are increasingly being targeted with enforcement actions, legal harassment, and bills from third parties to collect airport fees—things that are far from the equipage mandate’s original purpose. We will advocate to protect pilots’ privacy and ensure ADS-B remains a tool used solely for its intended purpose, safety and airspace efficiency.”