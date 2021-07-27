Three Killed In Challenger Crash

All three people aboard a Challenger 605 were killed when the aircraft crashed near Truckee-Tahoe Airport on Monday. The flight originated in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Identities of the victims were not immediately released. The aircraft was registered to Tarco Aviation Funding LLC in Fort Lauderdale but its flight history suggests it was based in the West.



The aircraft left Idaho about 11:45 a.m. and went down while on final approach at about 1:18 p.m. The plane crashed adjacent to a golf course and a short distance from the airport. It ignited a small wildfire, which was extinguished quickly by first responders.