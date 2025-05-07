Italian Demo Team in Midair Collision, All Pilots Survive

During a May 6 airshow performance, a midair collision involving three Aermacchi MB-339 jet aircraft of the Italian air force Frecce Tricolori (“three-color arrow”) demonstration team ended with all aircraft landing under control, though one of the three veered off the runway due to suspected nosewheel damage. Of the three pilots involved, one was hospitalized for a reported leg fracture. No one on the ground was injured.

The collision occurred during the so-called “piercing the heart” maneuver, in which two sections of the 10-ship team separate during a formation vertical climb and form a heart shape with smoke and a single aircraft flies through the middle of the heart. The collision occurred as the section of four aircraft were beginning their descent. The three aircraft involved in the collision can be seen in online videos making contact and tumbling momentarily out of control. There was unconfirmed reported damage to some of the three aircraft’s tail sections and wings.