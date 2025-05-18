Tornado Levels Much Of London, Kentucky Airport

A deadly storm system that killed at least 17 people in the London, Kentucky area on Friday also destroyed much of the local airport. Officials were tabulating the damage on Sunday but it would appear that at least a half dozen aircraft, including a medevac helicopter, several vintage airplanes and an ultralight were destroyed by a tornado that cut right through the airport. Private hangars were also flattened but it's not clear how many aircraft were inside them. It was reported that one aircraft was sucked up into the vortex of the funnel cloud.