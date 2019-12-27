At Least Six Dead In Tour Helicopter Crash (Updated)

At least six people are dead following the crash of a Eurocopter AS350 B2 tour helicopter during sight-seeing trip along Kauai’s Nā Pali Coast in Hawaii on Thursday. The search for the seventh person onboard the aircraft was suspended on Friday due to weather, but is expected to resume on Saturday. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The Coast Guard initiated a search for the helicopter after its owner reported it overdue 45 minutes after its scheduled return time of 5:21 p.m. HST on Thursday evening. The Coast Guard then launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point to search for the missing aircraft and coordinated with the U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 at Kaneohe Bay for additional support just after midnight local time. The Coast Guard cutter William Hart was also dispatched from Honolulu. The search was continued on Friday morning with an HC-130 Hercules and a fresh Dolphin helicopter crew.

The wreckage was discovered in a remote area on the northwest side of the island at about 9:30 a.m. Friday morning approximately 13 miles north of the city of Hanapepe. According to the FAA, the helicopter departed from Lihue Airport (LIH). Weather in the area around the time of the accident was reported as 4 miles visibility due to clouds and rain with 28 mph winds. The helicopter is believed to be owned by Safari Helicopters, a tour company that operates out of Lihue. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the accident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.