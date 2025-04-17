Transportation Secretary Questions ATC Retirement Age

On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy raised the possibility of extending the mandatory retirement age for air traffic controllers, citing concerns over ongoing staffing shortages.

Speaking during a segment on FOX News, Duffy addressed several Department of Transportation priorities, including the limited pipeline of qualified air traffic controllers.

"We have too many controllers that retire after 25 years of service. And so we have to look and go, is this a national security issue? Is this a safety issue? And should these air traffic controllers be retiring after 25 years of service?" he said.

Currently, federal law mandates that controllers retire by age 56, based on research suggesting performance tends to decline beyond that age—potentially increasing the risk of serious operational errors.