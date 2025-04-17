NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Tropic Air Flight Hijacked In Belize

The hijacker was fatally shot by a wounded passenger as the aircraft circled for nearly two hours before landing safely.

On Thursday a Tropic Air flight in Belize was hijacked by a U.S. man who reportedly stabbed two passengers and a pilot before being fatally shot, according to an AP report.

Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams confirmed the incident during a press conference, identifying the hijacker as Akinyela Taylor, a U.S. military veteran.

The flight, carrying 14 passengers and two crew members, was en route from Corozal to San Pedro when Taylor attempted to take control of the plane. Authorities said the aircraft flew erratically for nearly two hours as the situation unfolded. A police helicopter followed the flight as it circled aimlessly before finally landing safely at an airport in the coastal town of Ladyville.

During the hijacking, one of the passengers—who had been stabbed in the back and suffered a punctured lung—managed to shoot and kill Taylor. The passenger, who is licensed to carry a firearm, later turned the weapon over to police. He remains in critical condition at a local hospital, according to officials.

Tropic Air praised the pilot’s response in a statement, calling it heroic: “Earlier today, a Tropic Air flight faced a serious and unprecedented in-flight emergency. In the face of incomprehensible pressure, our pilot acted with extraordinary courage and calm, guiding the aircraft to a safe landing.”

 The incident is under investigation by authorities in both Belize and the United States.

