Trump Administration Considering Pay Hike For Air Traffic Controllers

On Thursday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced that the Trump Administration is actively working to address the air traffic controller staffing shortage by exploring a 30% pay increase for new recruits.

Duffy's comments came after a visit to the FAA Academy in Oklahoma, where he met with FAA officials and students to emphasize the critical role air traffic controllers play in ensuring the safety of the flying public.

“This staffing shortage has been a known challenge for over a decade, and this administration is committed to solving it,” Duffy stated. “The new streamlined hiring process is just the first step to deliver on President Trump’s agenda to prioritize the American people’s safety and modernize the federal government.”

Under the proposed plan, the starting wage for air traffic controller trainees would increase from $17.61 to $22.84 per hour. Duffy emphasized that this adjustment is designed to provide a livable wage during training, with certified controllers potentially earning an average of $160,000 annually within three years. However, he noted that the pay increase would need congressional approval to secure the necessary funding.