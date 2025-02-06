NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Trump Calls For New Air Traffic Control System

Trump blamed an “obsolete” air traffic control system for last week’s crash, calling for a complete overhaul.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

On Thursday, President Donald Trump called for a new computerized air traffic control system—shifting blame on last week’s midair crash to what he described as an “obsolete” system, according to a report from AP News.

In the aftermath of the deadly collision between a CRJ and Black Hawk helicopter, which killed 67, Trump initially attributed the accident to diversity hiring programs. However, on Thursday, he shifted his blame to outdated air traffic control technology, arguing that a major overhaul is necessary to prevent future incidents.

"A lot of mistakes happened," Trump stated during his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast at the U.S. Capitol. “I think what is going to happen is we’re all going to sit down and do a great computerized system for our control towers. Brand new—not pieced together, obsolete,” the AP report noted.

Trump also criticized the government’s past expenditures on the system, arguing that billions of dollars had been spent attempting to renovate an already failing infrastructure rather than investing in an entirely new system. He further compared the current U.S. air traffic control system to those of other nations, suggesting that even his private jet relies on foreign technology because his pilot considers the U.S. system inadequate.

Meanwhile, the FAA has long been working on modernizing the National Airspace System through NextGen—a multiyear initiative aimed at improving safety and efficiency through advanced technology, although progress has been slow.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Cirrus Airworthiness Concerns Raised With G100UL
Aviation NewsCirrus Airworthiness Concerns Raised With G100ULRuss Niles
Daher Sets Progress Goals for 2025
Aviation NewsDaher Sets Progress Goals for 2025Mark Phelps
First Canadian Cessna SkyCourier Delivered
Aviation NewsFirst Canadian Cessna SkyCourier DeliveredMark Phelps
Aerobatic Star Goulian On Board With Aura Aero Integral Line
Aviation NewsAerobatic Star Goulian On Board With Aura Aero Integral LineMark Phelps
Flexjet Orders $7 Billion Worth Of Embraer Bizjets
Aviation NewsFlexjet Orders $7 Billion Worth Of Embraer BizjetsMark Phelps
Marines Eying Osprey Replacement
Aviation NewsMarines Eying Osprey ReplacementMark Phelps