Trump Calls For New Air Traffic Control System

On Thursday, President Donald Trump called for a new computerized air traffic control system—shifting blame on last week’s midair crash to what he described as an “obsolete” system, according to a report from AP News.

In the aftermath of the deadly collision between a CRJ and Black Hawk helicopter, which killed 67, Trump initially attributed the accident to diversity hiring programs. However, on Thursday, he shifted his blame to outdated air traffic control technology, arguing that a major overhaul is necessary to prevent future incidents.

"A lot of mistakes happened," Trump stated during his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast at the U.S. Capitol. “I think what is going to happen is we’re all going to sit down and do a great computerized system for our control towers. Brand new—not pieced together, obsolete,” the AP report noted.

Trump also criticized the government’s past expenditures on the system, arguing that billions of dollars had been spent attempting to renovate an already failing infrastructure rather than investing in an entirely new system. He further compared the current U.S. air traffic control system to those of other nations, suggesting that even his private jet relies on foreign technology because his pilot considers the U.S. system inadequate.