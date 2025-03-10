Trump Says Incursion Pilot’s Certificate ‘Should Maybe Be Revoked’

President Donald Trump says certificate revocation should be considered for the pilot of a Flexjet Challenger 350 involved in an apparent runway incursion at Midway Airport 10 days ago. During a media scrum aboard Air Force One late Sunday, Trump also praised the crew of a Southwest flight who aborted their landing to hop over the encroaching business jet. Trump said the Southwest crew "did a fantastic job" by aborting the landing just before it touched down and climbing to safety. The Flexjet pilot, not so much. "I think the license for the pilot that got in his way should maybe be revoked," he said. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said last week that pilots who ignore ATC instructions should have their certificates "pulled" and that prompted the head of the Air Line Pilots Association Jason Ambrosi to bring the topic up with the secretary. Video of the scrum is below and the aviation discussion starts at 5:38.