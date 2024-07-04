TSA Expecting Record-Breaking July Fourth Travel  

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials are expecting to screen a record 32 million travelers over the July Fourth holiday—a 5.4 percent increase compared to 2023.

“This year’s record-breaking air travel is another good sign for our economy as more Americans take to the skies than ever before,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a July 2 news release. Buttigieg applauded the Administration for its efforts to modernize airports and enhance passenger protections through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Additionally, as part of the initiative, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently approved $289 million in airport infrastructure grants across 40 states and announced an additional $1 billion in available funding to modernize airport terminals.

The agency also noted that despite the record-breaking summer travel season, flight cancellation rates are nearly the lowest they have been in a decade, accounting for just 1.4 percent.