Turbulence Shuts Down Engine On SAS A330

Some boisterous turbulence turned into an emergency on Thursday for the crew of an SAS A330. The air was rough enough to shut down an engine on the widebody over Greenland as it went from Stockholm to Miami. The crew was able to relight the engine but the jolt was enough to mandate an inspection. They headed for the nearest maintenance base able to do that work in Copenhagen. The flight lasted more than 10 hours and landed a few hundred miles from its departure point.