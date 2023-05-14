Turkish Airlines Plans Massive Aircraft Order

Turkish Airlines is reportedly planning to buy up to 600 aircraft in the coming year and its chairman sayd Boeing will get a chunk of that order. “During the [International Air Transport Association (IATA) AGM [to be held between June 4-6, 2023, in Istanbul] we are going to announce orders. With one of the big manufacturers, we are almost finishing our discussions,” Ahmet Bolat said. According to CH-Aviation Bolat said Boeing’s share of the total will be announced at IATA and an Airbus order will be announced at Farnborough.

If the airline goes ahead with the full order, it will be a full replacement and significant expansion of its fleet. Turkish now operates about 450 aircraft with about 1,500 daily flights. Ahmet said the order will be split between 400 single-aisle and 200 widebodies and will be delivered over the next 10 years. He did not suggest a ratio of Boeing and Airbus aircraft in the order.