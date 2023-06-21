Two Crew Lost In Crash Of RCAF Chinook

The bodies of two crew members on a Royal Canadian Air Force Chinook helicopter were recovered late Tuesday near Canadian Forces Base Petawawa west of Ottawa. The two were among four on the aircraft when it went down near the Ottawa River early Tuesday morning. The other two were rescued and had only minor injuries. They’ve been released from a local hospital.

The RCAF hasn’t released details about the crash or the identities and positions of the dead crew. The Chinook normally carries two pilots on the flight deck and two flight engineers in the back. The aircraft was reportedly approaching a helipad beside the river when it went down. The RCAF says its investigation has been launched and there won’t be any more details until it’s concluded.